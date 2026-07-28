WI Vs Pak: Justin Greaves Makes Test History, Becomes First Bowler To Deliver Five Consecutive Wicket-Maidens

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves made a record for the ages, as he became the first cricketer to take five wickets without conceding a run in an incredible spell of bowling on day three of the first Test against Pakistan.

Greaves, who is playing his 17th Test, registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the format as West Indies bowled Pakistan out for 282 in reply to their first-innings total of 311.

The 32-year-old Barbadian produced a stunning turnaround after going wicketless in his first six overs, conceding 27 runs. He then ripped through Pakistan's batting line-up with an extraordinary spell that included five consecutive wicket maidens.

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“When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said ‘continue to ​be disciplined in what ‌you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team,” Greaves said.

“The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I ‌get the ball in hand the team looks to ​me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations," he added.

“To ⁠get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work ‌to do in the game,” he concluded.

Greaves broke Stuart Broad's record of four consecutive wicket maidens, which was set during England's Test against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2016.

Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood became Greaves' first victim at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, with the batting-allrounder clean bowling him for 109 in the 64th over after setting him up brilliantly.

After repeatedly bowling wide of the left-hander from over the wicket, Greaves produced one that came back in sharply. Masood misjudged the line, inside-edged the ball and saw it crash into his stumps.

Greaves struck again in his next over, uprooting Aamer Jamal's middle stump with a delivery that pierced his defence.

The 32-year-old then trapped Ali Usman lbw before dismissing Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas, both caught behind, as Pakistan collapsed from a comfortable position, losing their last seven wickets for just 38 runs.

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By stumps on Day 3, West Indies had reached 126/7 in their second innings, extending their lead to 155 runs and setting up a finely balanced contest heading into the fourth day.

If the West Indies tailenders can push the lead to around 200, Pakistan will face a tricky chase. The West Indies pacers will also be backing themselves to defend any target.

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