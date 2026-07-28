BCCI Announces India's Test Squad For Sri Lanka Series; Saransh Jain Earns Maiden Call-Up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, July 28, announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain.

The squad features off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain, who has earned his maiden India call-up. He recently toured Sri Lanka with the India A side and played two unofficial Tests. Across the two matches, he claimed seven wickets and registered his highest score of an unbeaten 70 in the second game.

Jain plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. In this year's Madhya Pradesh T20 League, he represented Royal Nimar Eagles, claiming 12 wickets and scoring 117 runs in seven matches.

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Washington Sundar's unavailability due to an injury sustained during the England tour has opened the door for Jain's inclusion.

The 33-year-old has played 54 first-class matches, taking 188 wickets and scoring 2,223 runs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also been named in the squad. However, his availability, along with Sai Sudharsan's, is subject to clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Bumrah returned to ODI cricket earlier this month after a gap of nearly three years, featuring in two matches in England.

Sudharsan, meanwhile, was part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka and scored two centuries in as many unofficial Tests. If Sudharsan is not declared fit, he will be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal, Cricinfo reported.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the two wicketkeepers in the squad. The pace attack also includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and uncapped Gurnoor Brar.

Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from injury and is the most-experienced spinner in the squad. He will be joined by Kuldeep Yadav, who recently signed for Yorkshire. Left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan in a one-off Test, has retained his place in the squad.

The first Test will be played in Galle from Aug. 15, while the second will be held in Colombo from Aug. 23. Ahead of the series, India will play a four-day warm-up match starting on Aug. 7.

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India's Test squad

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

*Subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

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