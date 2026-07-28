DCM Shriram Q1 Results: Profit Rockets 6X As Revenue Rises; Margin Little Changed

DCM Shriram Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 grew multifold year-on-year, boosted by some exceptional gains that the company had, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 693 crore, compared to Rs 113 crore in the year-ago period. DCM Shriram accrued exceptional gains in the quarter worth Rs 79.42 crore, including gain of Rs 11.74 crore pursuant to sale of 50% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary to Teknor Apex B.V. and a gain of Rs 67.68 crore on sale of surplus land at Mokila village relating to Bioseed business.

Revenue from operations rose 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 11% to Rs 336 crore from Rs 303 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Ebitda margin, however, expanded only slightly to 9.4% from 9.3% in the year-ago period.

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DCM Shriram Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit stood at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 113 crore

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore

Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 336 crore from Rs 303 crore

Margin up 10 basis points to 9.4% from 9.3%

DCM Shriram Share Price

Shares of DCM Shriram ended 1.66% higher at Rs 1,046.90 on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.04% decline in the bechmark Nifty index.

The stock has risen 1.15% in the last week, but fallen 17.27% year-to-date. In the last year, the share price has slumped 24.24%.

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