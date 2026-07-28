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DCM Shriram Q1 Results: Profit Rockets 6X As Revenue Rises; Margin Little Changed

Revenue from operations rose 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore.

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DCM Shriram Q1 Results: Profit Rockets 6X As Revenue Rises; Margin Little Changed
DCM Shriram Q1 results.
Photo Source: DCM Shriram Website
  • DCM Shriram's Q1 FY27 net profit surged to Rs 693 crore from Rs 113 crore year-on-year
  • Exceptional gains of Rs 79.42 crore included sale of stake and surplus land
  • Revenue from operations increased 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore
How did the company's stock price perform after these results?

DCM Shriram Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 grew multifold year-on-year, boosted by some exceptional gains that the company had, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 693 crore, compared to Rs 113 crore in the year-ago period. DCM Shriram accrued exceptional gains in the quarter worth Rs 79.42 crore, including gain of Rs 11.74 crore pursuant to sale of 50% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary to Teknor Apex B.V. and a gain of Rs 67.68 crore on sale of surplus land at Mokila village relating to Bioseed business. 

Revenue from operations rose 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 11% to Rs 336 crore from Rs 303 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Ebitda margin, however, expanded only slightly to 9.4% from 9.3% in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Tata Capital Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges Over 56%, Total Income Rises

DCM Shriram Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit stood at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 113 crore
  • Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore from Rs 3,262 crore
  • Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 336 crore from Rs 303 crore
  • Margin up 10 basis points to 9.4% from 9.3%

DCM Shriram Share Price

Shares of DCM Shriram ended 1.66% higher at Rs 1,046.90 on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.04% decline in the bechmark Nifty index. 

The stock has risen 1.15% in the last week, but fallen 17.27% year-to-date. In the last year, the share price has slumped 24.24%. 

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