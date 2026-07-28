Mumbai's Cricket Club Of India Canteen Loses Food License Over Cockroaches, Fungus In Kitchen

The canteen of Mumbai's iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) has lost its food business licence after inspectors found multiple serious food safety and hygiene violations, including live cockroach infestation, fungal growth on vegetables and improper food handling practices.

The action was taken following an inspection conducted on July 27 as part of a special food safety drive targeting club canteens across Greater Mumbai, according to an official communication.

The inspection team found active cockroach and fly infestation in food handling and waste disposal areas, condensate water dripping directly onto stored food inside cold storage rooms, clogged drains, and spoiled vegetables showing fungal growth. Inspectors also reported over-ripened mushrooms and expired food items stored in the kitchen.

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"Based on the serious food safety and hygiene violations observed during the inspection, the Food Business Operator's FSSAI Licence No. 11515001000093 has been suspended with immediate effect," the food safety authority said in its inspection report.

The suspension has been issued under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The inspection also found that the canteen was not following FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) inventory practices, while several food items lacked proper labels.

Officials further observed food-contact utensils placed directly on the floor during washing, no segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, and the absence of colour-coded chopping boards, increasing the risk of cross-contamination.

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The official report also flagged heavy accumulation of grease, sludge, dirt and stagnant water on food-contact equipment, kitchen floors and drainage lines. Inspectors additionally noted the use of brooms on kitchen countertops, calling it a contamination risk.

The Cricket Club of India was among five establishments whose licences were suspended during the July 27 enforcement drive. Officials said seven club canteens were inspected across Greater Mumbai, resulting in five licence suspensions over food safety concerns.

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