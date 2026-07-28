Mumbai Food Crackdown: Licenses Of RK, Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, Three Others Suspended

Five notable club canteens in greater Mumbai saw their food business operator licences suspended by the FSSAI (Food Safety And Standards Association Of India) on Tuesday, after it flagged major violations of food storage and preparation standards in these locations.

These included prominent names such as Cricket Club Of India, RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, as per an official communication.

The food regulation body consistently flagged pest infestation, lack of personal hygiene standards and facilities as well as improper storage of raw materials.

This development comes after Tukaram Mundhe, took charge as the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. Mundhe employed a proactive approach to norm enforcement, having ordered the suspension of notable hotels and bakeries across Mumbai over food safety, sanitation and regulatory lapses.

The Mundhe-led FDA suspended the food licences of the famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures such as Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom Ice Cream, Shalimar restaurant, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmania restaurant.

The inspection team that investigated the Cricket Club Of India stated they found active cockroach and fly infestation in food handling and waste disposal areas, condensate water dripping directly onto stored food inside cold storage rooms, clogged drains, and spoiled vegetables showing fungal growth. Inspectors also reported over-ripened mushrooms and expired food items stored in the kitchen.

Similarly, the team that inspected RK Juhu Gymkhana flagged inadequate personal hygiene facilities, compromised hygeine of food handlers, lack of proper cleaning of raw materials, absence of FIFO (First In-First Out) and FEFO (First Expired-First Out) practices, unmainatined drains and other violations.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.