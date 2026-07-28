Hearing On Nitin Gadkari's Defamation Suit Over E20 Deepfakes Deferred As Google Awaits Plea Copy

The Bombay High Court adjourned on Tuesday a defamation suit by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over alleged deepfake videos linking him to the E20 fuel policy to Aug. 5.

Represented by Advocate Sandeep S Ladda, Gadkari has sought Rs 11 crore in damages, alleging that the viral deepfake content caused significant harm to his reputation, NDTV reported.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Arif Doctor, where counsel appearing for Google informed the court that a copy of the petition had not yet been served on the company.

Following the submission, the court directed Gadkari's legal team to furnish copies of the petition to all respondents and listed the matter for further hearing on Aug. 5.

On Monday (July 27), Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay High Court allowed Gadkari to proceed with his defamation suit against X, Meta Platforms, Google and unidentified persons over alleged defamatory, AI-generated and deepfake content.

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In his plea, Gadkari said the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) was introduced by the Centre in 2003, while the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) during 2025–26 was overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which has issued official statements on the policy's implementation.

"The Defamatory Content further falsely, maliciously and without any basis whatsoever alleges that the Plaintiff and/or members of his family, have derived undue pecuniary benefits from the implementation of the EBP, thereby, inter-alia, insinuating corruption, nepotism, conflict of interest, abuse of official position, misuse of governmental authority and other acts of impropreity." the plea reads.

The Union minister argued that, despite serving as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways since 2014, he has no role in formulating or implementing the E20 policy. However, he alleged that unidentified users falsely linked him to the programme through deepfake and AI-generated content, making abusive, defamatory and misleading claims.

Gadkari identified at least 24 allegedly defamatory posts in his petition and has sought directions from the court for their removal, according to Live Law.

"The purpose and object of filing the Suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the Plaintiff himself or by his office."

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"The Plaintiff respectfully submits that he does not seek to stifle or restrain fair criticism, dissent, debate or bona fide expression of opinion concerning his public life, governmental policies or official functions. However, the Defamatory Content is ex facie false, fabricated, malicious, abusive and grossly defamatory per se, and constitutes defamation in law."

Further, the Deep Fake Content exploits the Plaintiff's personality and publicity rights, without his knowledge, consent or authorisation," Gadkari has said in the proposed suit.

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