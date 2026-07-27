'100% Pure Petrol': After CJP, Now E20 Janta Party Launches Campaign, Seeks Gadkari's Resignation

A newly formed citizen-led pressure group, the E20 Janta Party, has launched an online campaign against India's ethanol-blended fuel policy, drawing parallels from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose recent protests over the NEET controversy resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The group is demanding that consumers be given the option to purchase 100% petrol alongside E20 fuel and has called for the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over the implementation of the ethanol-blending policy.

What is the E20 Janta Party?

The E20 Janta Party describes itself as a citizen-led pressure group rather than a political party. In one post on X, the party said, “E20 Janta Party is not a political party.”

“We are an independent citizens' movement focused on raising issues that affect the common people. Our only agenda is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and encourage an open public discussion on the real impact of India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy,” the post, shared shortly after midnight on Monday, read.

The movement quickly gained traction online, with its X account reportedly attracting more than 25,000 followers within hours of its launch.

What We Know

The Centre has said the E20 programme is aimed at cutting crude oil imports, reducing emissions, improving energy security and boosting farmers' incomes through higher ethanol production. It also clarified that there are no plans to raise ethanol blending beyond 20% and that there is no verified evidence linking E20 fuel to widespread vehicle damage.

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Key demands

It has also demanded clear labelling at fuel stations, publication of official data on the economic and environmental impact of ethanol blending, and independent studies on the effect of ethanol on vehicle mileage, engine durability and emissions.

“We are not asking for subsidies, free fuel or the withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol. We are only demanding that consumers be given the choice to buy the fuel they want,” the group said.

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