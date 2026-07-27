KFin Technologies Shares Climb 5% After Q1 Revenue Rises 30%

KFin Technologies shares climbed over 5% on Monday after the company announced its quarterly results for the June quarter, reflecting a strong rise in revenue for the first quarter, even as net profit declined from a year earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs 904.3 per piece, gaining from its previous close at Rs 857.75 on NSE.

Investors are tracking the company's robust topline growth.

Revenue Rises 30% YoY, Net Profit Down

KFin Technologies reported consolidated revenue of Rs 357 crore for the quarter, up 30.1% from Rs 274 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating performance also improved in absolute terms, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rising 7.1% year-on-year to Rs 122 crore from Rs 114 crore.

However, Ebitda growth significantly lagged the increase in revenue. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 34.2% during the quarter from 41.6% in the year-ago period, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite the strong topline growth.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 75.2 crore, compared with Rs 77.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The quarterly numbers presented a mixed picture, with the 30% revenue growth providing support while the decline in net profit and margin contraction remained key factors for investors to assess.

Share Price Performance

Even though KFin Technologies shares are rallying today, the stock has been down since the beginning of 2026, losing nearly 16% since then.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 43.3 times, with a market cap of Rs 15,672 crore as at the end of the preceding trading session.

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