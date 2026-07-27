The Odyssey Leaks Online: Christopher Nolan's Film Watched By Millions Before Takedown?

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Odyssey has been hit by a major piracy breach after a high-quality copy of the film appeared online and spread rapidly across social media. The leak attracted millions of views within hours before Universal Pictures stepped in to remove the unauthorized uploads.

How Was Odyssey Leaked?​

The leak surfaced over the weekend when a now-suspended X account shared a link to the full 2-hour-53-minute film. According to Variety, the leak gained traction after a viral X post read, "Someone uploaded 'The Odyssey' full movie on X. Can you believe it?" The post received more than 2.1 million views within a few hours before it was removed following Universal's copyright action.

The original account was later suspended, while the video was replaced with a takedown notice.Although most copies were removed from X by Sunday, several reposts briefly appeared before also being taken down.

Universal Responds To Odyssey Leak

Reacting to the incident, Universal Pictures confirmed that it had acted immediately to limit the spread of the pirated version.

"We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the studio said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio did not reveal whether any legal action has been initiated against those responsible for uploading or sharing the film.

Fake Links Flood Social Media

As news of the leak spread, internet users also began circulating fake links claiming to contain the film. Many of these turned out to be "Rickrolls"—the long-running online prank that unexpectedly redirects viewers to Rick Astley's 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up instead of the promised content.

Several misleading clips even opened with visuals resembling the film's official studio logos before switching to the music video, catching unsuspecting viewers off guard.

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Box Office Run Remains Unaffected

Despite the piracy scare, The Odyssey continues to perform strongly in cinemas worldwide. The IMAX-shot epic has remained a major draw in premium formats and is nearing the $700 million mark at the global box office.

According to industry reports, the film earned $87 million in North America during its second weekend, taking its domestic total to $286 million. International markets have contributed more than $350 million, pushing the worldwide total to almost $640 million, with IMAX screenings alone accounting for $48 million during the latest weekend.

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