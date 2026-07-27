Can China Overtake US In AI? Here's What Elon Musk Thinks

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned that China could eventually overtake the United States in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race if it gains access to sufficient computing power, energy resources and supporting infrastructure.

Speaking in a conversation with The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, Musk said increased computing capacity could allow China to emerge as a leading force in the global AI industry.

Electricity and Computing Power as Key Factors

Musk said the future of AI dominance will depend not only on algorithms and software innovation but also on physical infrastructure, including electricity supply and advanced computing systems.

“Given that the Chinese AI companies are doing as well as they are with a relatively small amount of compute, it seems that if they had a lot of compute, there's a good chance that they would be the leaders,” he said.

When pressed by Beddoes on whether this would allow China to ultimately lead the AI race, Musk acknowledged there is "a good chance" it could happen.

According to Musk, the biggest constraints on AI development are “electricity and AI chips”. He argued that China's large-scale industrial capabilities and energy production capacity could provide a major advantage in expanding AI systems.

Musk noted that China's electricity generation capacity is significantly higher than that of several other major economies combined, such as the US, Europe and India, making energy availability a crucial factor in powering energy-intensive AI data centres.

Chip Development and Reducing Dependence on Imports

Musk questioned whether US restrictions on advanced AI chips and technology exports would be enough to prevent China from becoming a major AI power. He argued that China would eventually develop stronger domestic chip capabilities and reduce its dependence on foreign technology.

“The US government can pass some law that prevents US companies from using Chinese models, but they can't stop the rest of the world from using them,” he added.

Government Support and Industrial Strength

Musk highlighted the role of government backing in China's AI development.

He also pointed to China's manufacturing ecosystem as a major advantage, particularly in robotics.

“For physical AI, the robots, China's also got some very good robot companies,” he said. “China is very strong on robots, very strong on digital AI.”

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