Manipal Health IPO GMP Today: Rs 25 Premium Signals 4.24% Listing Gain Ahead Of July 29 Launch

Manipal Health Enterprises' Rs 9,275 crore IPO opens for subscription on July 29, with investors closely tracking its grey market premium (GMP), which currently indicates a modest 4% listing gain.

Manipal Health IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Manipal Health Enterprises stood at Rs 25 on July 27. With the upper price band of Rs 590, Manipal Health Enterprises IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 615 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that the expected percentage gain per share is 4.24%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Manipal Health IPO Details: Price Band, Offer Size, Important Dates

A book built issue, Manipal Health IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is set issue price band at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per share.

The issue will open for subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The allotment for the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 3 and the shares will tentatively list on Aug. 5 on NSE and BSE.

Retail investors can participate by bidding for at least one lot of 25 shares, amounting to Rs 14,750 (based on upper price). Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Manipal Health IPO At A Glance

Particular Details Issue Size Rs 9,275 crore Price Band Rs 560–590 Opens July 29 Closes July 31 Lot Size 25 shares Listing Aug. 5 GMP Rs 25 Estimated Listing Rs 615

Manipal Health Business And Financials:

Incorporated in 2010, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd., is a healthcare service provider, operating a large network of multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country.

While revenue and EBITDA recorded healthy double-digit growth during FY26, profit after tax declined due to higher expenses and other costs, a factor investors may closely evaluate before subscribing.

The company reported a 26% year-on-year increase in total income to Rs 10,520.52 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 8,362.79 crore in FY25. EBITDA also rose to Rs 2,795.94 crore, up from Rs 2,247.07 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) declined to Rs 916.52 crore from Rs 1,081.67 crore in the previous financial year.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to repay outstanding borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Private Ltd., acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Private and meet general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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