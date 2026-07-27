God Of War Laufey Release Date Confirmed: PS5 Launch, Story, Gameplay - What We Know

Sony Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that God of War Laufey will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) on February 16, 2027. The announcement was made during the God of War Laufey panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where the studio revealed details about the upcoming instalment and the future direction of the popular franchise, as per Economic Times.

Faye Takes Centre Stage

The upcoming title will shift the spotlight from Kratos to his late wife, Laufey, also known as Faye, who is the mother of Atreus. The game will explore Faye's journey after her death as she awakens in a mysterious afterlife realm called the “Everywhen”.

The storyline follows Faye as she navigates a world filled with powerful beings from different mythologies. Her mission is to fight through the realm while protecting the future she envisioned for Kratos and Atreus.

Santa Monica Studio said the game will expand the God of War universe by introducing new characters and exploring new mythological elements while continuing the narrative established in previous titles.

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Kratos' Future in the Franchise

Although Faye will be the main playable character in God of War Laufey, Kratos will still have a presence in the game, including a scene connected to the funeral sequence referenced in the 2018 God of War title.

Creative director Cory Barlog confirmed that the next mainline, Kratos-led God of War game is already planned and will continue the storyline developed through God of War Laufey.

More God of War Projects in Development

Santa Monica Studio has indicated that the franchise has a broader roadmap ahead, including a God of War Greek Trilogy Remake, which remains in early development, as reported by Economic Times.

The upcoming projects reflect PlayStation's long-term plans to expand one of its biggest gaming franchises beyond Kratos' previous adventures.

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The confirmation of a physical disc release for the PS5 also sparked discussions among fans, particularly amid industry speculation about the future of physical game media.

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