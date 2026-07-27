Pune Dam Water Level Today: Khadakwasla Full, Pawana At 95%, Panshet Near 100%

Pune's key reservoirs continue to benefit from active monsoon rains, with Khadakwasla remaining at 100% capacity, Pawana reaching 95%, and Panshet crossing 94%, indicating robust water storage across the region ahead of August.

Water levels in other major catchment areas also remain high. Varasgaon dam has reached 87.43% capacity, and Mulshi dam stands at 86.51% full, recording a substantial discharge of 10,000 cusecs.

Among the key reservoirs monitored by civic authorities, Temghar dam holds the lowest relative reserve, standing at 74.76% full.

With most of Pune's major reservoirs now above 85% capacity and Khadakwasla already full, the city's water storage remains in a comfortable position as the southwest monsoon continues to deliver steady rainfall across the catchment areas.

Latest Pune Dam Water Levels

Dam Name Percentage (%) Khadakwasla 100 Temghar 74.76 Panshet 94.11 Varasgaon 87.43 Pawana 95 Mulshi 86.51

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Water Discharge From Khadakwasla Dam

Although the PMC had suspended releases into the Mutha River from 11 p.m. on July 26, controlled discharge resumed on July 27 at 2,140 cusecs, according to the latest reservoir data.

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Pune Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed forecast for Pune district and the surrounding ghat regions, predicting continued active monsoon conditions driven by regional atmospheric depressions.

For Pune city and its adjoining urban areas, the weather is set to remain generally cloudy over the coming days. Residents can expect very light to moderate precipitation on July 27. Light rain and thundershowers are predicted from July 28-30.

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Pune ghats on July 27, and an orange alert has been issued for this region. Persistent heavy rainfall spells are expected through July 28, 29, and 30.

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