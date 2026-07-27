Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 2% YoY To Rs 4,856 Crore; Sees 11-12% Loan Growth In FY27

The state-run lender posted a net profit of Rs 4,856 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,752 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) rose 13% YoY to Rs 10,215 crore, up from Rs 9,009 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 2% YoY To Rs 4,856 Crore; Sees 11-12% Loan Growth In FY27
Canara Bank Announces Q1 Results
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Canara Bank
--

Canara Bank reported a 2.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the June quarter, supported by healthy growth in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality.

The state-run lender posted a net profit of Rs 4,856 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,752 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) rose 13% YoY to Rs 10,215 crore, up from Rs 9,009 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit increased marginally by 1% to Rs 8,636 crore, compared with Rs 8,554 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: New India Assurance Shares Fall Nearly 5% After Q1 Net Loss Of Rs 244 Crore

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 1.57% from 1.84% in the previous quarter, while net NPA (NNPA) declined to 0.36% from 0.43%.

The bank's provisions stood at Rs 2,080 crore, compared with Rs 992 crore in the March quarter and Rs 2,352 crore in the year-ago period.

FY27 Guidance 

For FY27, Canara Bank expects global advances to grow 11-12%, while global deposits are projected to increase 9-10%. 

The lender guided for a global NIM of 2.5-2.6% during the financial year and expects global gross NPA to be around 1.5% and net NPA at 0.4%.

ALSO READ: RBI Measures Led To $32 Billion Inflows, Largely Through FCNR(B), Says RBI Governor


 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Meesho Shares May Rally 30%, Says Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check The Bull And Bear Cases

Meesho Shares May Rally 30%, Says Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check The Bull And Bear Cases

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com