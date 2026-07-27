Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 2% YoY To Rs 4,856 Crore; Sees 11-12% Loan Growth In FY27

Canara Bank reported a 2.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the June quarter, supported by healthy growth in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality.

The state-run lender posted a net profit of Rs 4,856 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,752 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) rose 13% YoY to Rs 10,215 crore, up from Rs 9,009 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit increased marginally by 1% to Rs 8,636 crore, compared with Rs 8,554 crore a year ago.

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On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 1.57% from 1.84% in the previous quarter, while net NPA (NNPA) declined to 0.36% from 0.43%.

The bank's provisions stood at Rs 2,080 crore, compared with Rs 992 crore in the March quarter and Rs 2,352 crore in the year-ago period.

FY27 Guidance

For FY27, Canara Bank expects global advances to grow 11-12%, while global deposits are projected to increase 9-10%.

The lender guided for a global NIM of 2.5-2.6% during the financial year and expects global gross NPA to be around 1.5% and net NPA at 0.4%.

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