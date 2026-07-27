Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Near 90% Storage; Rain Likely To Subside In Coming Days

Mumbai's water supply received another boost as the combined storage of the city's seven reservoirs rose to 88.40% on Monday, with stocks increasing by 2.22 percentage points over the last 24 hours following continued monsoon rainfall.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven reservoirs held 12,79,534 million litres of water, or 88.40% of their total live storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, on Monday.

Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes continue to overflow after reaching their full capacity. The remaining reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa, are at varying storage levels. The reservoirs, located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts, primarily rely on southwest monsoon rainfall for annual replenishment.

As per the BMC data, Bhatsa is currently at 86.86% capacity, Upper Vaitarna is at 75.76%, while Middle Vaitarna at 91.21%, and Tansa currently stands at 98.93%, marginally below full capacity after overflowing earlier.

Following widespread rainfall across Mumbai and nearby regions last week, water levels in these reservoirs have risen further. While rainfall is expected to ease over the coming days, reservoir levels will continue to depend on rainfall across their catchment areas.

With reservoir levels nearing 90%, concerns over water shortages have eased significantly, reducing the likelihood of immediate water supply cuts if the monsoon continues to perform normally.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes: Key Stats

Yesterday: 86.18%

Today: 88.40%

Same date last year: 89.70%

Same date in 2024: 71.95%

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Weather In Mumbai, Thane:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Monday, warning of heavy, isolated rainfall. There will likely be moderate rainfall in the subsequent three days.

“Generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius,” the IMD predicted for Mumbai.

Similar weather is likely in Thane. In Palghar, moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is likely till July 30, the IMD said. The agency has also issued a yellow alert for Nashik for July 29, warning of “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places.”

High Tide Alert:

The BMC has also released Monday's tidal forecast for Mumbai. A high tide of 3.87 metres is expected at 11:10 a.m., followed by a low tide of 2.12 metres at 5:17 p.m. Another high tide of 3.31 metres is forecast at 10:52 p.m.

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