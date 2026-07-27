AU Small Finance Bank Shares Gain Nearly 5% After Strong Q1FY27 Results; Key Numbers Here

AU Small Finance Bank shares were in demand on Monday, rising as much as 4.9% to an intraday high of Rs 1,051.45 after the lender reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter.

At 9:51 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,042.60, up 4.03%, outperforming the broader market. The BSE Sensex was up 0.82% at 76,681.

The lender reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 796 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 581 crore in the year-ago period.

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Its net interest income (NII) rose 32% YoY to Rs 2,696 crore from Rs 2,045 crore, while operating profit increased 9.4% to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 1,312 crore.

Provisions declined to Rs 371 crore from Rs 533 crore a year earlier, although they increased sequentially from Rs 269 crore in the March quarter.

Asset quality weakened marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 2.10% from 2.03%, while net NPAs rose to 0.76% from 0.74%.

Management Commentary

AU Small Finance Bank said the June quarter was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, currency volatility and tighter liquidity conditions. Despite the challenging environment, it said domestic growth remained resilient, helping sustain credit demand.

The bank said it delivered healthy growth in deposits and advances while improving profitability, supported by investments in distribution, technology, products and talent over the past two years. It added that its strong capital position, healthy liquidity and focus on prudent risk management position it well to deliver sustainable long-term growth and support its transition towards becoming a universal bank.

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