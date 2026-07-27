Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Reliance Infra Share Price Drops 5% In Trade — Here's Why

Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (formerly Reliance Energy Ltd.) dropped 5% on Monday, July 27, over the continued weakness driven mainly by the regulatory and investigative overhang. Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had rejected applications by industrialist Anil Ambani and his corporate group to settle allegations of misusing company funds. Shares of the small-cap stock currently trading under Rs 100 dropped 5% in early trade despite a positive sentiment in the domestic stock market on psitive global cues.

On Monday, shares of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) stock opened at Rs 60.64 against a previous close of Rs 63.19 and extended losses to drop 5%, hitting an intraday low of Rs 60.04. Shares of Reliance Infra have dropped 5% in one week, 22% in one month, 62% on a year-to-date basis and 83% in the last one year. The Anil Ambani-led firm commands a market cap of Rs 2,521.25 crore. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.8% to 23,964.50 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.8% or 637 points to 76,696.38.

Reliance Infrastructure is a major shareholder in Reliance Power. In 2025, Reliance Infra had given multibagger returns to investors on a three-year basis. ADAG stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies within the Anil Ambani Group, the associate conglomerate led by top businessman Anil Ambani, brother of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

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