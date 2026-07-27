Coromandel International Rated 'Buy' As Systematix Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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Systematix Report

Domestic brokerage firm Systematix has initiated coverage on Coromandel International Ltd., India's largest private phosphatic fertilizer manufacturer and the flagship agri-inputs vehicle of the Murugappa Group, with a Buy rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 2,510 (16 times FY28E Ebitda), implying ~26% upside.

The brokerage believes Coromandel deserves to trade at a premium to the broader agrochemical and fertiliser peer group, supported by its market leadership in phosphatic fertilizers, rapidly scaling crop protection franchise, increasing contribution from high-margin specialty nutrients, and improving backward integration.

The company's strong balance sheet, healthy free cash flow generation, disciplined capital allocation and consistent return ratios provide further comfort on the sustainability of earnings growth. In the brokerage's view, the current valuation does not fully capture the long-term benefits of its capacity expansion, portfolio diversification and increasing share of value-added businesses, offering an attractive risk-reward opportunity for investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.

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