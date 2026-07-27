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Mumbai Gets Its First Official LEGO Store At Ghatkopar | Watch

Lego's Mumbai launch also featured Master Builder Ritam Bhatnagar, who helped create the largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels), a feat recognised by Guinness World Records.

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Mumbai Gets Its First Official LEGO Store At Ghatkopar | Watch
Mumbai's first official LEGO Store brings together exclusive merchandise, latest themes and interactive brick-building experiences.
Lego India/Instagram

Mumbai's wait for an official LEGO Store is finally over. The globally loved toy brand has opened its first exclusive store in the city at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, offering LEGO enthusiasts a dedicated destination to shop from with a wide range of building sets, exclusive collections and limited-edition collectibles.

Announcing the opening on Instagram, LEGO India wrote, "We always knew that we wanted to go grand, so we did. Wasn't it so worth the wait? Presenting to you, Mumbai's first official LEGO Store. NOW OPEN. We are so so excited to host you all! Come on down only at R City Mall, Ghatkopar."

Rannvijay At Grand Opening

Adding to the excitement, actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha, a fellow LEGO enthusiast, made a special appearance at the grand launch on July 25. Sharing glimpses from the event, LEGO India wrote on Instagram, "Every 90's kid can relate to this one. It's raining nostalgia and good times here with @rannvijaysingha only at R City Mall, Ghatkopar. We are so overwhelmed with the love and energy y'all have received us with. Thank you, Mumbai."

A Guinness World Record Moment

The launch also featured Master Builder Ritam Bhatnagar, who helped create the Largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels), a feat recognised by Guinness World Records.

The company shared its excitement, saying, "A new home for play. A new world record. The LEGO fans and Master Builder 'Ritam Bhatnagar' helped build and secure the Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels). Thank you, Mumbai, for making history with us. This is just the beginning."

ALSO READ: 7.38 Lakh LEGO Bricks, 2,100 Hours: Man Sets Guinness World Record With Largest Mosaic

Grand Opening Highlights

Mumbai's first official LEGO Store brings together exclusive merchandise, latest themes and interactive brick-building experiences for children, families and collectors. The grand opening was accompanied by a 10% discount on all products, besides exclusive collections, premium sets and rare collectibles.

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