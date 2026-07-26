Monsoon Was Long Seen As India's Finance Minister; Now Things Have Changed: Jayant Sinha

Monsoon was considered to a significant determinant of iIndia's economic health for several years. That role, today has been primarily replaced by global oil prices, Jayant Sinha, President of Everstone Group and former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation, said during the Leadership Dialogue at NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, indicating the structural transformation of the Indian economy.

Citing a popular joke in India's Finance Ministry, Sinha said, “India's finance minister is the monsoon. Now, “India's finance minister is oil prices.”

His remarks comes as India witnesses lower-than expected monsoon rainfall this year, while global crude oil prices have soared due to Middle East conflict raising inflation risks, highlighting the importance that oil prices have a major bearing on India's economy. The comments indicate that now oil prices have become a more significant driver of India's economy than the monsoon.

While monsoon is vital for the economy as it drives agricultural growth, controls food inflation, and fuels rural consumer demand, global oil prices directly influence inflation, transportation costs, and the manufacturing prices of nearly all goods. Any spike in crude prices dictate production expenses worldwide and shift economic stability among oil-importing and exporting countries.

ALSO READ: NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 Live Updates

Reduce dependency on fossil fuels

Sinha also advocated to reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels, while focusing to invest massively on renewable energy. India should position itself alongside long-term global trends in an age of disruption. He said the country must reduce its dependence on China too, while remaining focused on major investment themes that will shape future economic growth.

Focus on economic growth

Jayant Sinha said India should aim to increase investment to 40% of its gross domestic product to support long-term economic growth. He said higher investment would be important as the country positions itself alongside major global economic and investment trends.





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.