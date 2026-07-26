NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 Live: Industry Leaders Discuss Growth, Strategy And Investing

India's corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and industry executives are set to assemble for the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 on Sunday. The awards recognise leadership across sectors after a two-stage selection process that combines financial screening with assessment by an independent jury. Follow this live blog for updates from the venue, key announcements, award winners and highlights from the ceremony.

We'll bring you every major development from the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, including award announcements, acceptance speeches and highlights from the evening.