NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 Live: Industry Leaders Discuss Growth, Strategy And Investing
The awards recognise leadership across India's corporate sector after a two-stage selection process combining financial screening and evaluation by an independent jury.
India's corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and industry executives are set to assemble for the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 on Sunday. The awards recognise leadership across sectors after a two-stage selection process that combines financial screening with assessment by an independent jury. Follow this live blog for updates from the venue, key announcements, award winners and highlights from the ceremony.
We'll bring you every major development from the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, including award announcements, acceptance speeches and highlights from the evening.
Ramesh Damani Says India's Demographics Support Long-Term Growth, Sees Opportunity Beyond AI
Speaking during the Leadership Dialogue, investor Ramesh Damani said India's demographic profile and economic fundamentals remain supportive of long-term growth. He added that sectors less exposed to artificial intelligence could perform well in the years ahead.
Anish Shah Says Indian Companies Have Responded Well To Disruptions
Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah said organisations should foster a culture of empowerment to navigate change. He said markets have been demanding on companies, but corporates have responded well to successive disruptions. Shah added that India remains well placed despite the evolving global environment.
Jayant Sinha Says Investors Should Back Long-Term Trends In An Era Of Disruption
Speaking during the Leadership Dialogue, Jayant Sinha said businesses and investors are operating in an age of disruption as major market forces continue to shift. He said macroeconomic trends are driving investment decisions and stressed the importance of being on the right side of these long-term forces. Sinha added that investors should remain mindful of broad investment trends, describing them as largely predictable over time.
Ramesh Damani Says Long-Term Investors Should Look Beyond Market Volatility
During the Leadership Dialogue, investor Ramesh Damani said this is the right time to invest for those with a long-term perspective. Calling the market "a volatile beast", he said investors need the right temperament to navigate fluctuations and stay focused on long-term wealth creation.
Anish Shah Says Strategy, Resilience And Empowerment Are Key To Leadership
Speaking during the Leadership Dialogue, Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah said clarity of strategy helps organisations navigate periods of volatility. He said resilience is built by steering businesses through challenging times and stressed the need to foster a culture of empowerment.
Leadership Dialogue Begins With Focus On Growth, Capital And India's Next Phase
The Leadership Dialogue is now underway at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026. Moderated by Nisha Poddar, the panel brings together Ramesh Damani, Anish Shah, Vivek Prasad and Jayant Sinha to discuss India's economic outlook, investment opportunities, corporate leadership and the factors shaping the country's next phase of growth. Stay with us for the key takeaways from the discussion.
Pernod Ricard Calls India Its Largest Market By Volume, Bets On Premiumisation And Local Innovation
Prasanna Mohile of Pernod Ricard says India has become the company's largest market by volume and its second largest by value, underscoring the country's growing importance to its global business. He says India's resilient domestic demand, favourable demographics and improving ease of doing business continue to support long-term growth. Mohile adds that the consumer story has moved beyond aspiration, with greater focus on value and premium products.
He says Pernod Ricard is investing in local innovation, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and aligning its strategy with the government's Make in India initiative.
Opening Remarks: Pernod Ricard Opens Event With Vote Of Confidence In India's Growth Story
The opening remarks are underway at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026. Pernod Ricard says India continues to stand out amid global economic uncertainty, supported by resilient domestic demand and an improving business environment. Ricard also points to the emergence of new consumption categories and says its own journey in the country has been closely linked to India's economic growth. Stay with us for more updates as the ceremony gets underway.
Countdown
The ceremony is set to begin shortly. Stay with NDTV Profit for live updates, key moments, speeches and the complete list of winners as they are announced.
Wealth Creator Watch
Companies that have delivered sustained value to shareholders are in contention for the Wealth Creator of the Year award. The category includes businesses from financial markets, manufacturing and specialty chemicals.
AI In Focus
Artificial intelligence is among the key themes at this year's awards. Companies working in AI have been shortlisted for the AI Champion category, reflecting the growing role of the technology across industries.
Award Watch
The ceremony will present honours across categories including Business Leader of the Year, New Economy Leader, Financial Powerhouse, Wealth Creator, AI Champion and Green Champion.
How Winners Were Chosen
The awards follow a two-stage selection process. Eligible companies were first shortlisted using financial and business performance metrics before the independent jury made the final selections.
Jury Watch
The winners were selected by an independent jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. The panel includes leaders from business, finance, law and public policy.
From The Venue
The venue is preparing to welcome nominees, jury members and industry leaders. The awards ceremony is expected to begin shortly, with winners to be announced across multiple categories through the evening.
Setting The Stage
India's business leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers are gathering for the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026. The ceremony will recognise companies and executives across sectors after an evaluation process led by an independent jury.
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