Why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Deleted TikTok

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed that he deleted TikTok after becoming addicted to the short-video platform while researching user behaviour for the company's AI video generation app, Sora.

Speaking on the latest episode of the How to Start a Startup podcast, Altman said he intentionally started using TikTok to better understand the experience of consuming endless short-form videos. His goal, he said, was to ensure that OpenAI did not build a product that encouraged the same level of compulsive engagement.

"When we were building the Sora app, I made myself get addicted to TikTok because I wanted to learn," Altman said. Having rarely used the app before, he wanted to understand why it was so engaging and what made users spend hours on it.

Altman said he initially believed he could limit his usage to about 10 minutes before going to bed. However, those short sessions gradually stretched into an hour and, on some occasions, even longer.

Recalling one particular incident, Altman said he spent nearly three hours scrolling through TikTok on a Saturday afternoon before realising how much time had passed.

"I was like, this is really not what I thought the iPhone was supposed to be about. Now I'm really enjoying it in the moment, like a drug, but I can tell it's bad for me," he said.

Although he eventually reduced his screen time to just five to 10 minutes a night, Altman said he ultimately decided to delete the app altogether.

The OpenAI chief also shared another personal productivity change, saying he has turned off all notifications on his phone, including those from messaging apps, describing the move as a "big life upgrade".

Altman also spoke about OpenAI's upcoming AI-powered hardware, saying he expects the devices to be "incredible", "empowering" and "helpful". At the same time, he acknowledged that some users could misuse the technology in ways that could make their "lives worse in ways we can't imagine."

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