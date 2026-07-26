Yami Gautam To Lead Kahaani 3, New Mystery Set In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller Universe

The Kahaani franchise is reportedly gearing up for its next instalment with a major casting change. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is expected to return to the director's chair, while Yami Gautam has reportedly been chosen to headline the third film. Unlike the previous entries, the upcoming movie is said to introduce a fresh protagonist and a completely new narrative within the established Kahaani universe.

Yami Gautam To Headline Kahaani 3

According to Pinkvilla, Kahaani 3 will not continue the story of Vidya Balan's iconic character from the earlier films. Instead, the makers are developing a new thriller that retains the franchise's signature tone while exploring a different storyline.

As per the report, Yami Gautam will play the lead role in the film, with the script centred around a character that reportedly has a strong narrative arc. The project is currently in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on finalising the shooting schedule.

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Sujoy Ghosh Returns As Director

According to Pinkvilla, Sujoy Ghosh has a clear creative vision for the third instalment and is closely involved in shaping the film. The report states that the director and his team are focused on ensuring that the new chapter feels distinct while preserving the essence that made the franchise popular among audiences.

The objective is to move the franchise forward with an entirely new story rather than recreate the earlier films. Production timelines are currently being worked out, the report stated.

A Look Back At The Kahaani Franchise

The original Kahaani, released in 2012, featured Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. The thriller received widespread acclaim for its screenplay, suspense, and Vidya's performance.

The franchise returned in 2016 with Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, starring Vidya Balan alongside Arjun Rampal. Although it was not a direct sequel, the film presented another suspense-driven narrative with emotional depth and unexpected twists, further strengthening the franchise's reputation for compelling thriller storytelling.

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