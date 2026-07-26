Man Earning Over Rs 2 lakh A Month Says He Stresses Over Shirt Worth Over Rs 750

A 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion on social media after revealing that, despite earning around Rs 2 lakh per month, he still feels financially insecure and "poor". In a Reddit post, the engineer admitted that even spending Rs 750 on a shirt or attending a concert causes him stress, highlighting the psychological and emotional aspects of personal finance rather than a lack of income.

Sharing his background, the user reflected on how much life had changed for his family over the years. “I don't have any debts, and neither does my family. It's just my parents and me. We grew up pretty poor, like our household income was never more than Rs 6-7k until I was 21, which is when I got my first job. We used to live in a tiny 10x10 room. After I started earning, I made sure my parents stopped working; they're retired now at our home. I moved them into a 2BHK in my hometown, and I live in my own 2BHK in Bangalore.”

The software professional said his salary had increased significantly over the years, rising from Rs 40,000 per month to around Rs 1.3 lakh in hand, with an annual compensation package of nearly Rs 82 lakh. Despite the sharp increase in earnings, he said he continues to struggle with feelings of financial insecurity and avoids unnecessary spending.

Explaining his monthly budget, he noted that a large share of his earnings goes toward investments, savings, and his parents. He wrote, “I put Rs 30k into mutual funds, another Rs 10k into FDs or RDs, and Rs 10k into gold chits. I also send Rs 15-20k home to my parents. Then there are all my rental and other expenses, which are around Rs 25k.”

Since entering the workforce in 2021, he has saved profoundly, including Rs 4 lakh in stocks, Rs 2 lakh in fixed deposits, up to Rs 2.5 lakh in gold, and Rs 6 lakh cash in his salary account. He emphasized that the majority of his expenditures have been dedicated to ensuring his family's comfort and long-term financial security.

Over the years, the user has checked off several major expenses: buying a scooter for Rs 60,000, furnishing his parents' house, and purchasing a Rs 70,000 MacBook M2 alongside a Rs 25,000 OnePlus phone. He also pays Rs 30,000 annually for his parents' health insurance and Rs 24,000 for his own life insurance. Yet, despite these milestones, he confessed to feeling financially insecure and constantly preoccupied with future costs.

His upcoming plans include a Rs 10 lakh wedding this year, a Rs 3-4 lakh car, a plot of land worth Rs 10-15 lakh, and a motorcycle costing around Rs 2 lakh. While he has built up savings, he confessed that he cannot fund everything at once and feels that every financial decision requires a compromise.

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He confessed to a strange sense of deprivation despite his high earnings. He wrote, “At 26, it feels so strange to feel poor despite earning this much. The worst is when I go back to my hometown and see my friends who do manual labor or drive autos. They seem happy and content, and an extra Rs 1000 makes them feel rich.”

“I've checked all the boxes for a stress-free life, but I'm still stressed. Like, if I want to buy a shirt that costs more than Rs 750, I stress about it. I'm not saying I live modestly; I'm in Bangalore, I eat out, go out with friends, have occasional parties, and take trips with friends. But still, I don't feel content; I don't feel rich,” he admitted.

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