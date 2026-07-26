Who's David Jonsson? Marvel Announces Alien: Romulus Star As New Black Panther For Ryan Coogler Film

Marvel Studios has officially introduced the next face of Black Panther, with David Jonsson set to portray the grown-up version of T'Challa's son in the upcoming third instalment of the franchise. The announcement was made by director Ryan Coogler during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on July 25.

According to Marvel Studios' announcement, Jonsson will take on the role of the new Black Panther in the upcoming film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 15, 2028. The story will focus on T'Challa's son as he grows older and steps into a new phase of his journey.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), will return as director and co-writer for the third film. During the Comic-Con presentation, Coogler was joined by Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, and Winston Duke, who portrays M'Baku, to announce Jonsson's casting.

Coogler revealed that the character was first introduced as the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in Wakanda Forever and will now be shown coming of age in the upcoming sequel.

Who is David Jonsson?

The British actor, who was born on September 4, 1993, in London, trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art after initially considering a career in engineering.

Jonsson first gained widespread attention for playing Gus Sackey in the critically acclaimed BBC Two and HBO drama Industry. He further cemented his reputation with the romantic comedy Rye Lane (2023), portraying Dom, a heartbroken young man navigating love and self-discovery. The role earned him widespread critical acclaim.

In 2024, he starred as Andy in Alien: Romulus, one of the biggest sci-fi releases of that year, with his emotionally layered performance receiving widespread praise. He won the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2025. His role in The Long Walk also earned him praise from both critics and audiences.

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Chadwick Boseman's Legacy Continues

Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa in the original Black Panther, passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer. Following his death, Ryan Coogler rewrote the sequel's storyline, shifting the focus towards T'Challa's sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri takes on the mantle of Black Panther, and she is expected to return for the third film. The third Black Panther film will continue the story of Wakanda while introducing a new generation of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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