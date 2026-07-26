Comic Con 2026: Ryan Gosling Joins MCU As Ghost Rider, Shawn Levy To Direct Standalone Film

Ryan Gosling is officially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the La La Land star has been cast as Ghost Rider in a standalone MCU film.

The highly anticipated project will be directed by Shawn Levy, marking another collaboration between the actor and filmmaker after Star Wars: Starfighter.

Ryan Gosling Fulfils Longtime Marvel Dream

Taking the stage at Comic-Con, Gosling expressed his excitement about portraying the iconic antihero, saying Ghost Rider is a character he has wanted to play for a long time. The actor received a warm reception from fans as Marvel officially confirmed his casting.

Director Shawn Levy, who previously helmed Deadpool & Wolverine, also shared his enthusiasm for the project. Levy revealed that while working with Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, the two often discussed bringing Ghost Rider to life. Speaking to the Hall H audience, Levy summed up the announcement with the words, "We all agree Gosling is the absolute s‑‑‑." He added, "Let's ride, we'll see you in 2028."

A Fresh MCU Beginning for Ghost Rider

The upcoming film will introduce Ghost Rider into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after several previous live-action adaptations outside the franchise. Nicolas Cage famously portrayed Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), while Gabriel Luna later played Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Although Marvel once planned a standalone Ghost Rider television series, the project was cancelled before production.

With Gosling stepping into the role, Marvel is expected to reintroduce the Spirit of Vengeance for a new generation of audiences. While plot details remain under wraps, the standalone movie is expected to expand the MCU's supernatural corner.

Release Timeline

The standalone MCU film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2028. The announcement was made during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, making Ghost Rider one of Marvel's biggest newly announced theatrical projects as the studio continues to expand its future slate.

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