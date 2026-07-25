Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 4 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch

After years of anticipation, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is finally set to conclude Tite Kubo's iconic anime franchise. The fourth and final cour will continue the climactic conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Wandenreich, bringing Ichigo Kurosaki's journey to its long-awaited finale.

Following the success of its limited theatrical screenings, the anime is now ready for its worldwide streaming debut.

Plot

The story resumes immediately after the dramatic events at the Soul King Palace. Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies are preparing for their decisive battle against Yhwach, whose powers have reached unimaginable levels after absorbing the Soul King. With the balance of all realms hanging in the balance, every remaining Soul Reaper must unite for one final stand.

The season will also continue Uryu Ishida's storyline after he reveals his true intentions and rejoins Ichigo's side. Meanwhile, Isshin Kurosaki and Ryuken Ishida enter the battlefield to support the exhausted fighters as the war reaches its conclusion

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Recap

Part 3 ended with several major twists that changed the course of the Thousand-Year Blood War. Yhwach emerged as an almost unstoppable force after gaining the Soul King's abilities, while the surviving captains struggled to recover from devastating battles. Uryu's unexpected betrayal of Yhwach and his reunion with Ichigo set the stage for the anime's final confrontation.

Cast

The final season features the return of the franchise's core characters, including:

Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Uryu Ishida

Renji Abarai

Kisuke Urahara

Yoruichi Shihouin

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

Yhwach

Isshin Kurosaki

Ryuken Ishida

Fans can also look forward to Kisuke Urahara finally unveiling his long-awaited Bankai during one of the season's biggest battles against Askin Nakk Le Vaar.

Production House

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is produced by Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the original Bleach anime and several other popular shonen titles. The final cour is based on Tite Kubo's Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War manga arc and is produced in association with TV Tokyo, Dentsu, and Aniplex.

Tite Kubo has also been closely involved with the production, supervising the anime and contributing additional scenes and story elements that were not included in the original manga, giving fans an expanded conclusion to the series.

Release Date and Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity premieres on at 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday. The final part consists of 13 episodes, concluding the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and bringing the Bleach anime to its official end.

Where To Watch

Indian viewers can watch the final part on JioHotstar and Anime Times, the dedicated anime channel available through Amazon Prime Video.

The series will follow the same pattern as previous parts, with Japanese audio and English subtitles initially, and Hindi-dubbed episodes expected to arrive later

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