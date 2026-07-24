Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases: Con City To Andharan — What To Watch This Weekend

South cinema fans have plenty to look forward to this week as several Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films make their digital debut across leading OTT platforms. From gripping crime thrillers and fantasy adventures to emotional family dramas and mystery films, here's a look at the biggest South Indian releases arriving on streaming services.

Con City

Tamil crime thriller Con City arrives on Netflix this week with a story packed with suspense, deception, and high-stakes drama. The film follows a group of individuals whose lives become intertwined in the city's dangerous underworld. Featuring emotional conflicts, unexpected twists, and gripping confrontations, the thriller promises an engaging watch for crime genre enthusiasts. It is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Nagabandham

The Telugu fantasy adventure Nagabandham blends mythology with action and mystery. The story follows a determined protagonist on a quest to uncover the secrets of an ancient serpent legend connected to a powerful relic. With visually rich landscapes, supernatural elements, and fast-paced storytelling, the film aims to deliver an entertaining fantasy experience. It streams in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Ego Raman

Ego Raman is a Tamil coming-of-age drama centred on Arivu, a TNPSC aspirant trying to fulfil his late mother's dream while supporting his family. When his prized motorcycle is repossessed due to financial hardship, he is forced into a journey that tests his resilience and values. The emotionally driven film will stream in Tamil.

OTT Platform: Prime Video & Simply South

Release Date: July 24, 2026

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Andharan

Tamil mystery thriller Andharan follows Karthika, whose life is haunted by a chilling mystery as every man she is set to marry dies under mysterious circumstances. As police officer Chezhiyan investigates the deaths, long-buried secrets begin to surface. The film combines psychological suspense with emotional drama and will be available in Tamil.

OTT Platform: Simply South

Release Date: July 24, 2026

My Laanji

Directed by Ajayan Bala, My Laanji stars Sriram Karthik, Krisha Kurup, Munishkanth, Singampuli, and Master Aadhavan. The Tamil drama focuses on relationships, emotions, and character-driven storytelling, supported by music from Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Chezhiyan ISC.

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Case Of Kondana

Kannada thriller Case Of Kondana, directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, stars Vijay Raghavendra and Bhavana Menon in lead roles. The film marks the duo's second collaboration after Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18 (2021) and brings an investigative thriller to audiences looking for suspense-filled entertainment on OTT this week.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Release Date: July 23, 2026

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