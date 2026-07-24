Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.4 Lakh: Check Specs, Features

With a refreshed design, enhanced features and the addition of a new turbo-petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Brezza in India at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), aiming to boost its competitiveness in the compact SUV space.

The updated Brezza, which rivals the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, retains its familiar silhouette but gets a refreshed front fascia with a redesigned grille, revised headlamps and a new bumper featuring triangular fog lamp housings.

The SUV also sports newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear styling remains largely unchanged.

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black-and-brown theme and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

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The feature list has been expanded to include ventilated and powered front seats, a wireless charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, an air purifier, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and an adjustable steering wheel.

Safety equipment has also been enhanced with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, hill descent control, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The company said the upgraded SUV has earned a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Under the hood, the Brezza continues with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 102 hp and 139 Nm, with a CNG option that now features an underbody tank to free up boot space.

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Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 110 hp and 170 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while automatic transmission options continue to be offered. The SUV will be available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

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