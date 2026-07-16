E20 Fuel Row: Consumer Forum Orders Maruti To Pay Rs 21 Lakh Over Engine Stalling

In a ruling that could shape consumer rights as India expands the use of ethanol-blended fuel, a consumer forum in Raipur has ordered Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and its dealer to replace a customer's Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid with an E20-compatible model or refund the full purchase price, according to a commission order cited by The Indian Express.

According to the publication, the July 14 order stemmed from a complaint by Raipur resident Dr Premraj Devta, who alleged that his 2023 Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus suffered repeated engine stalling and performance problems after being fuelled with E20 petrol.

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Despite multiple visits to authorised service centres, fuel changes and tank cleaning, the problems allegedly persisted.

The commission held Maruti Suzuki and the dealer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

It directed them to replace the vehicle within 45 days or refund Rs 20.5 lakh, including the vehicle cost, RTO charges and insurance premium.

The forum also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total liability to about Rs 21.6 lakh.

Any delay in compliance will attract 7% annual interest, the report said.

A key factor in the ruling was the commission's observation that E20 petrol is now widely available, leaving consumers with little practical choice but to use the blended fuel.

The bench said manufacturers selling vehicles in such a market must ensure compatibility or clearly disclose any limitations.

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