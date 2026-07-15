Gadkari Defends E20 Ethanol Policy, Says Consumers Can Opt For Pure Petrol At Higher Cost

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has defended the government's ethanol-blending policy amid growing debate over the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, saying consumers who do not wish to use ethanol-blended fuel can opt for 100 percent petrol, but at a higher cost.

Gadkari said the availability of pure petrol would ensure consumer choice while adding that unblended fuel would come with an additional financial burden. His remarks come amid concerns raised by some vehicle owners and opposition leaders over E20 fuel, which contains 20 percent ethanol blended with petrol, particularly regarding mileage reduction, vehicle compatibility and the long-term impact on older vehicles.

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Defending the Centre's biofuel roadmap, Gadkari said ethanol adoption is essential for reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil, lowering pollution levels and strengthening the country's energy security. He argued that the initiative would also benefit farmers by creating demand for agricultural produce used in ethanol production.

The government has said E20 fuel provides environmental and economic benefits, while acknowledging that some vehicles may experience a minor decline in fuel efficiency. “The campaign is politically motivated. Certain people are targeting me and the government. There is also misinformation about E20 fuel damaging engines. All E10-compliant vehicles are fit for using E20 fuel. There have been no complaints so far about the fuel damaging the engine,” he told TOI.

To address concerns over fuel compatibility and expand consumer options, Gadkari said the government is moving towards broader adoption of alternative fuels, including higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100. Regulatory frameworks have been amended to facilitate the use of these fuels, while automobile manufacturers are working on compatible flex-fuel vehicles.

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Gadkari rejected criticism of the ethanol programme, describing allegations against the policy as politically motivated and maintaining that the initiative is being pursued in the national interest.

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