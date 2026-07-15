Fedbank Financial Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 52% To Rs 114 Crore, Total Income up 30%

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd reported a 52.5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter, aided by strong growth in income. The company's net profit stood at Rs 114 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 75 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total income for the quarter increased 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 670 crore, up from Rs 517 crore a year earlier.

The robust earnings growth comes as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) continued to expand its lending business, with income growth outpacing the rise seen in the year-ago period.

Fedbank Financial Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit up 52.5% at Rs 114 crore vs Rs 75 crore.

Total income up 29.6% at Rs 670 crore vs Rs 517 crore.

The branch count stood at 757 which is spread across 17 states and union territories.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.