Daylight Saving Time Explained: Will Americans Stop Changing Clocks? Here's What The House Bill Does

The US House of Representatives has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country and end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. The legislation passed with a 308-117 vote and will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

If approved by the Senate and signed into law, the bill would eliminate the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” clock changes, keeping the United States on the current DST schedule throughout the year.

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Under the proposed framework, clocks would remain one hour ahead of standard time, while states that do not currently observe DST, including Hawaii and most of Arizona, could continue using permanent standard time if they meet exemption requirements, as per media reports.

Supporters of the legislation argue that ending seasonal clock changes would reduce disruption to sleep patterns, improve public safety and provide more daylight during evening hours. They also claim that permanent DST could benefit businesses, tourism, consumer activity and outdoor recreation by extending daylight after working hours.

The bill's supporters, including its congressional sponsors, have argued that the twice-yearly clock change is outdated and creates unnecessary disruption for families, workers and businesses. President Donald Trump has also backed efforts to end the practice and supported the Sunshine Protection Act.

However, the proposal has faced opposition from lawmakers, health experts and sleep researchers who warn that permanent DST could create darker winter mornings. Critics say the change could affect schoolchildren, early-morning workers and road safety, as many people would begin their days before sunrise during winter months.

Some opponents have argued that permanent standard time would be a better alternative, citing concerns about the impact of year-round DST on natural sleep cycles and circadian rhythms, according to media reports.

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The debate over changing the nation's time system has continued in Congress for years, with previous attempts failing to gain enough support. The latest legislation marks a renewed effort to establish a permanent national time policy, but it must still clear the Senate before becoming law.

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