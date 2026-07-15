Thailand Retains Visa-Free Entry For Indians, Cuts Stay Limit To 30 Days

Thailand has decided to retain visa-free entry for Indian passport holders but has reduced the maximum duration of stay from 60 days to 30 days, in a move aimed at balancing tourism promotion with tighter immigration controls.

The decision marks a reversal of an earlier proposal approved in May 2026 to end visa-free entry for citizens of 93 countries, including India, and require them to obtain a Visa-on-Arrival or e-Visa before travelling, as per NDTV.

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However, following concerns that the proposal had created confusion among travelers and led to a decline in bookings from India, the Thai Cabinet decided to retain the visa exemption. Tourist arrivals from India plunged by nearly 20%, according to figures from Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Under the revised policy, Indian tourists can continue to visit Thailand without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. Those planning to remain in the country for longer will be required to obtain the appropriate visa before departure. According to Thai authorities, the new 30-day limit better reflects the travel patterns of most Indian visitors, who typically spend between five and 10 days in the country for holidays.

The revised visa regulations will officially take effect 15 days after their publication in Thailand's Royal Gazette. Visitors who enter the country prior to this implementation date will be permitted to stay for the full duration granted under their original entry terms.

The policy change also reflects Thailand's efforts to protect one of its most important tourism markets. India is among the country's top three international source markets, alongside China and Malaysia, reported The Times of India.

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At the same time, the reduction in the visa-free stay is intended to curb the misuse of long visa exemptions by foreign nationals involved in illegal businesses, overstaying or transnational scam operations, striking a balance between tourism growth and national security.

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