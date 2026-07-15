Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs ZIM Match

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Latest Updates

Toss: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande(w), Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Venue

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Preview

Following an impressive 2-1 ODI series win, Zimbabwe now turn their attention to the T20Is, taking on Bangladesh in the series opener at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 15. The three-match series gets underway as the hosts look to extend their winning run.

The series also marks their first outing in the format since a successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. They beat Australia in the qualifiers and secured a place in the Super Eight.

Bangladesh return to the field looking to turn their fortunes around after losing both the standalone Test and the ODI series.

Captain Sikandar Raza will hope Zimbabwe can extend their impressive run when they take on Bangladesh in the T20I series, with home conditions expected to work in the hosts' favour once again.

Bangladesh have been hit by a string of absences, with Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud unavailable due to Lanka Premier League commitments.

The visitors have also lost experienced left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman, who suffered a Grade 1 tear in his right hamstring and meniscal degeneration in his right knee during the ODI leg.

With their resources stretched, Bangladesh face a difficult assignment against a resurgent Zimbabwe outfit in Bulawayo.

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Date And Time

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will begin at 4 p.m. IST on on July 15.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Ben Curran, Milton Shumba, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

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