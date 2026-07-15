Q1 Results Live Updates: Groww Profit Surges 94%, Union Bank NII Up 10%; Focus On Angel One, HDFC Life Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, and Angel One will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday, July 15. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Earnings Today

Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Angel One, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Jana Small Finance Bank, Network18 Media & Investments, Steel Strips Wheels, Oriental Hotels, Onix Solar Energy, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Lotus Chocolate Company, GTPL Hathway, KSolves India, Artson, Goa Carbon, Agri-Tech (India), Liotech Industries, Key Corporation, Jaipan Industries, Gyan Developers and Builders, Neil Industries, Hemo Organic and Continental Controls.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, July 13, 2026.