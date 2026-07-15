Q1 Results Live Updates: Groww Profit Surges 94%, Union Bank NII Up 10%; Focus On Angel One, HDFC Life Results
Q1 Results Today Live: Track all the latest Q1 earnings announcements, management commentary, dividend declarations, margin trends, guidance, analyst reactions and share price moves from companies reporting June quarter results today.
HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, and Angel One will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday, July 15. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
Earnings Today
Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Angel One, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Jana Small Finance Bank, Network18 Media & Investments, Steel Strips Wheels, Oriental Hotels, Onix Solar Energy, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Lotus Chocolate Company, GTPL Hathway, KSolves India, Artson, Goa Carbon, Agri-Tech (India), Liotech Industries, Key Corporation, Jaipan Industries, Gyan Developers and Builders, Neil Industries, Hemo Organic and Continental Controls.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, July 13, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Steel Strips Net Profit Soars 47%
Steel Strips Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 47% at Rs 69.5 crore vs Rs 47.2 crore
- Revenue up 27% at Rs 1,510 crore vs Rs 1,187 crore
- EBITDA up 34% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 122 crore
- EBITDA margin at 10.8% vs 10.2%
Q1 Results Live: Union Bank of India Net Profit Rises 29.6%
Union Bank of India Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit up 29.6% at Rs 5,332 crore vs Rs 4,116 crore
- NII up 10% at Rs 10,037 crore vs Rs 9,113 crore
- Operating profit up 15.8% at Rs 8,003 crore vs Rs 6,909 crore
- Provisions at Rs 979 crore vs Rs 1,665 crore
Asset Quality - QoQ
- Gross NPA at 2.65% vs 2.82%
- Net NPA at 0.47% vs 0.48%
- Provisions at Rs 979 crore vs Rs 1,055 crore
Q1 Results Live: Fedbank Financial Net Profit Soars 52.5%
Fedbank Financial Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit up 52.5% at Rs 114 crore vs Rs 75 crore
- Total income up 29.6% at Rs 670 crore vs Rs 517 crore
Q1 Results Live: Groww Shares Bounce Back In Trade
Q1 Results Live: Billionbrains Garage Net Profit Soars 94.2%
Billionbrains Garage Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 94.2% at Rs 735 crore vs Rs 378 crore
- Revenue up 66% at Rs 1,501 crore vs Rs 904 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 971 crore vs Rs 483 crore
- EBITDA margin at 64.6% vs 53.4%
- Tax expense at Rs 257.2 crore vs Rs 124.8 crore
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