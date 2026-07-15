Union Bank Of India Q1 Result: Profit Rises 30% To Rs 5,332 Crore, Gross NPA At 2.65%

Union Bank of India reported a strong set of numbers in the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), on Wednesday.

The state-owned lender reported a profit of Rs 5,332 crore, up 29.6% YoY, from Rs 4,116 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Union Bank of India's net interest income (NII) soared 10% YoY to Rs 10,037 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 9,113 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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Operating profit climbed 15.8% annually to Rs 8,003 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 6,909 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Asset quality improves

On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.65%, from 2.82% in the previous quarter (Q4FY26). Net NPA stood at 0.47% in Q1FY27, as against 0.48% in Q4FY26.

Union Bank of India's provisions came in at Rs 979 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 1,665 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY26).

Union Bank share price

Union Bank of India share price rose up to 4.07% to an intraday high of Rs 177.50 per share on strong Q1 earnings.

At 12:43 pm, Union Bank of India shares were trading 2.52% higher at Rs 174.85. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.52% higher at 77,452 levels.

The 52-week high of Union Bank of India share is Rs 205.45, while its 52-week low is Rs 124.55 apiece. The stock trades in the BSE 200 index category.

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