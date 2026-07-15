Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Rallies Over 6%
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,049, compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,052.05.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,049. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted their three-day gaining streak amid Nifty's weekly F&O expiry and weak global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 158.95 points, or 0.66%, to 24,052.05. The BSE Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72%, to 77,054.94.
Elsewhere, Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, led by a sharp rally in South Korean equities, as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data reignited demand for technology stocks and eased concerns over further interest-rate increases. South Korea's Kospi jumped 6.33%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.73%. Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.47%, while China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.01% lower.
Investor sentiment improved after softer U.S. inflation figures reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates in the near term. The data, combined with a strong start to the U.S. earnings season, renewed buying interest in artificial intelligence-linked companies following recent volatility in the sector.
Markets are now awaiting further clues on the Fed's policy outlook, with the lower inflation reading giving policymakers greater scope to leave borrowing costs unchanged. U.S. Treasury yields eased after traders scaled back expectations of an imminent rate increase, while the dollar weakened against all other Group-of-10 currencies. Gold held on to the previous session's gains, trading around $4,050 an ounce.
Investors also continued to monitor developments in the Middle East, where renewed military action kept energy markets on edge.
Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session after the U.S. carried out fresh airstrikes on Iran and reinstated a blockade on the country's ports and coastal areas, according to U.S. Central Command. Brent crude climbed 1.8% to trade above $86 a barrel after surging 11% over the previous two sessions.
Stock Market Live: Wipro, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Among Companies Holding AGMs
Bliss GVS, Escorts Kubota, Kalpataru Projects International, Wipro, Sona BLW, Lloyds Engineering Works and Yash Highvoltage will hold their annual general meetings.
Stock Market Live: Ather Energy, Brigade Enterprises And Sambhv Steel Tubes Boards To Consider Fundraising
The boards of Ather Energy, Brigade Enterprises and Sambhv Steel Tubes are scheduled to meet to consider fundraising proposals.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp, KEC International, NBCC, Delhivery Among Stocks To Watch
- Hero MotoCorp approved an additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy. KEC International secured orders worth Rs 1,180 crore, while Capacite Infraprojects won an order worth Rs 482 crore. Kirloskar Brothers’ SPP Pumps received a GBP 11.7 million order. NBCC approved the merger of HSCC with itself, and the RBI approved Delhivery Financial Services’ registration as a non-deposit-taking NBFC.
- Tata Power allotted NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore, while Mufin Green Finance approved fundraising through NCDs and foreign currency bonds. Belrise Industries launched its QIP at a floor price of Rs 230.79 per share. Other stocks in focus include IOL Chemicals, Axis Bank, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Samvardhana Motherson, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard, RBL Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and State Bank of India.
Stock Market Live: Signature Global Q1 Pre-Sales Rise 25% Sequentially
- Signature Global’s pre-sales rose 25% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,970 crore in Q1 FY27. Collections stood at Rs 670 crore, while average sales realisation reached Rs 17,093 per square foot.
- The company also entered the branded residences segment through a collaboration with Italy’s Tonino Lamborghini.
Stock Market Live: Anand Rathi Share Q1 Profit Falls 43.8% Sequentially
- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers’ consolidated net profit fell 43.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23.4 crore. Total income declined 3.7% to Rs 247 crore.
- The company approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures.
Stock Market Live: L&T Technology Services Q1 Profit Rises 7.4% Sequentially
- L&T Technology Services’ consolidated net profit rose 7.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 357 crore, while revenue increased 2.9% to Rs 2,940 crore.
- EBIT grew 6.1% to Rs 461.3 crore. The EBIT margin widened by 47 basis points to 15.68%.
Stock Market Live: Tata Elxsi Q1 Profit Falls 22.6% Sequentially
- Tata Elxsi’s net profit fell 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 171 crore, while revenue rose 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore.
- EBIT declined 12.4% to Rs 193.8 crore. The EBIT margin narrowed to 19% from 22.3% in the previous quarter.
Stock Market Live: SK Hynix Jumps 11% As Technology Stocks Rally In Asia
- SK Hynix rose more than 11% in South Korea, leading gains in Asian technology shares.
- The rally followed a rebound in US semiconductor stocks after a sharp sell-off earlier this week, lifting sentiment across the region's technology sector.
Stock Market Live: China’s GDP Growth Slows To 4.3%, Misses Estimates
China’s economy expanded 4.3%, marking its slowest growth since 2022. The reading came below market expectations.
Stock Market Live: US Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports
- The US Central Command reimposed a naval blockade on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.
- US forces also launched another round of airstrikes against Iran, marking the fourth consecutive day of military action.
Stock Market Live: US Threatens Strikes On Iran’s Power Plants And Bridges
- The US warned it could target Iran’s power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations.
- American forces have also struck Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub, twice and have not ruled out occupying it.
Stock Market Live: Oil Extends Gains As US Renews Action Against Iran
- Brent crude rose 1.8% to trade above $86 a barrel, extending gains for a third session. Oil had surged 11% over the previous two sessions.
- Prices rose after fresh US airstrikes on Iran and the reinstatement of a blockade on the country’s ports and coastal areas. Higher energy prices kept investors focused on the inflation outlook.
Stock Market Live: Softer US Inflation Eases Rate Hike Concerns
- Softer US inflation reduced expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate increase. A positive start to the US earnings season also renewed buying in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.
- US Treasury yields declined as traders lowered rate hike expectations, while the dollar weakened against other Group of 10 currencies.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise; Kospi Jumps Over 6%
- South Korea’s Kospi gained 6.33%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.73% and 0.47%, respectively.
- The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%. Cooler-than-expected US inflation data supported technology stocks and eased concerns over further interest-rate increases.
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