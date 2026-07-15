Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Rallies Over 6%

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,049. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted their three-day gaining streak amid Nifty's weekly F&O expiry and weak global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 158.95 points, or 0.66%, to 24,052.05. The BSE Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72%, to 77,054.94.

Elsewhere, Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, led by a sharp rally in South Korean equities, as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data reignited demand for technology stocks and eased concerns over further interest-rate increases. South Korea's Kospi jumped 6.33%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.73%. Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.47%, while China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.01% lower.

Investor sentiment improved after softer U.S. inflation figures reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates in the near term. The data, combined with a strong start to the U.S. earnings season, renewed buying interest in artificial intelligence-linked companies following recent volatility in the sector.

Markets are now awaiting further clues on the Fed's policy outlook, with the lower inflation reading giving policymakers greater scope to leave borrowing costs unchanged. U.S. Treasury yields eased after traders scaled back expectations of an imminent rate increase, while the dollar weakened against all other Group-of-10 currencies. Gold held on to the previous session's gains, trading around $4,050 an ounce.

Investors also continued to monitor developments in the Middle East, where renewed military action kept energy markets on edge.

Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session after the U.S. carried out fresh airstrikes on Iran and reinstated a blockade on the country's ports and coastal areas, according to U.S. Central Command. Brent crude climbed 1.8% to trade above $86 a barrel after surging 11% over the previous two sessions.