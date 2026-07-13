HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Rises 3% To Rs 4,624 Crore, Revenue Flat

HCL Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, reporting a rise of 3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,624 crore, compared to Rs 33,981 crore in the preceding June quarter. The leading information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations rose 1.8% in the quarter at Rs 34,579 crore. According to an average of analysts consensus compiled by Bloomberg, the net profit was expected to be Rs 4,529 crore, while revenue during the quarter-under-review was seen at Rs 34,326 crore.

The software services firm's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 3.8% to Rs 5,831crore, compared to Rs 5,620 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY26.

The Noida-headquartered company declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share for the face value of Rs 2 each for FY27.

HCLTech Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit rises 3% at Rs 4,624 crore versus Rs 4,488 crore.

Revenue rises 1.8% at Rs 34,579 crore versus Rs 33,981 crore.

EBIT rises 3.8% at Rs 5,831 crore versus Rs 5,620 crore.

EBIT Margin at 16.9% versus 16.5%.

HCLTech maintained its revenue growth guidance between 1-4% in constant currency terms for FY27. Revenue in CC terms fell 0.5% sequentially to $3,650 million.

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The total contract value or new deal wins during the June quarter of FY27 was at $2.41 billion.

India's third-largest IT services major reported a marginal rise in Q1 attrition rate to 12.7% compared to 12.5% in the December quarter. The total headcount reduced to 2.24 lakh from 2.27 lakh in the previous quarter.

However, the company said it added 1,056 freshers in the quarter ended June.

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