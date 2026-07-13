ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 26%; Total Income Exceeds Rs 1,700 Crore

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter, with net profit rising 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 965 crore from Rs 769 crore.

The asset manager's total income increased 20.2% to Rs 1,745 crore, compared with Rs 1,452 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting healthy growth in its business.

The company announced the quarterly financial results in an exchange filing on Monday.

(This is a developing story)

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