SC Urges Mediation In Rs 1 Lakh Crore Kalyani Family Wealth Dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday strongly urged members of the Kalyani family to attempt a negotiated settlement in a dispute over ancestral assets estimated at about Rs. 1 lakh crore, while staying proceedings pending before the Bombay High Court. The matter arises from disagreements over a 1994 family arrangement and the division of the Kalyani family's wealth.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by industrialist Baba Kalyani's sister Sugandha Hiremath challenging the Bombay High Court's May 4, 2026 order, which refused to refer the family dispute to mediation after Baba Kalyani opposed the move.

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A bench led by Chief Justice encouraged the parties to pursue mediation and requested former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao to facilitate discussions between family members. The court asked the parties to immediately get in touch with Justice Rao, and attempt to start mediation, if agreed upon, as soon as possible.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice made a pointed appeal for reconciliation, observing that "ego can sometimes be bigger than assets" and expressing hope that mediation efforts would succeed. He also remarked that when the Chief Justice requests parties to consider mediation, they should give the proposal serious consideration.

The court also underscored the importance of the process, observing that there cannot be a hostile approach to mediation. Lawyers appearing for industrialist Baba Kalyani continue to oppose mediation, and sought to uphold the Bombay High Court order.

The Supreme Court's intervention signals a renewed push to resolve one of India's most closely watched family business disputes outside prolonged courtroom proceedings. The matter is expected to be taken up again after two weeks to review the progress of efforts towards mediation.

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