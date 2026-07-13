CE Info Systems Rallies 9% As TCS Results, AI Optimism, Upcoming IT Results Lifts The Sector

Shares of C.E. Info Systems Ltd., the parent company of MapmyIndia, rose over 9% on Monday, outperforming the broader market as investor sentiment improved across the IT sector.

The stock gained 99.65 points to close at Rs 1,183 apiece on the NSE, against its previous close at Rs 1,083.35 per share.

Investors are tracking IT stocks closely as IT major HCL Tech's quarterly results are in the pipeline today.

Also Read | TCS Shares Climb 6% To Log Biggest Single-Day Gain In 28 Sessions: What's Driving The Stock?

Better-than-expected TCS Results Sparks Optimism

As TCS announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, overall investor sentiment improved across the sector. Further, the company plans to deploy around 8,900 AI-focused engineers and explore acquisitions in AI, cybersecurity, and data security. Expectations of higher enterprise spending on AI, cloud, and digital transformation are driving the sector rally.

Meanwhile, analysts are expecting HCL Tech revenue and profit to jump sequentially, which is also driving the sector rally.

Mappls Ecosystem Sees Strong Adoption

Apart from the overall IT sector rally, C.E. Info Systems continues to benefit from its expanding presence in digital mapping, navigation and geospatial intelligence solutions across automotive, logistics and government projects.

The company's focus on AI-enabled location intelligence has also kept it on investors' radar.

Management, in its earlier concalls, also commented on strong growth of the Mappls App ecosystem, a flagship product of the company. The platform crossed 45 million downloads as of May 2026, including more than 10 million downloads since the beginning of 2026.

Management said it is witnessing rising consumer acceptance, stronger user engagement and retention, along with expanding use cases across navigation, mobility, electric vehicles, logistics, safety and geospatial intelligence.

Upcoming AGM in August

In a regulatory filing dated 30 June, the company intimated about its upcoming annual general meeting, which will be held on Aug. 11, 2026.

Also Read | IT Stocks Rally: Infosys, LTM, Tech Mahindra Shares Jump Over 4% After TCS Q1 Meets Estimates.

Share Price Performance

The stock has rallied over 39% during the past month, when the broader market index Nifty 500 increased only 3.2%. In the past week itself, the stock rallied over 23.9%, but remained down over a year, losing over 34.6%.

Since the beginning of 2026, the stock has lost over 32.2% after incorporating the recent rally.

The stock price stayed within Rs 795 and Rs 1998 during the past 52 weeks, and currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 42.15 times.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,439.9 crore as of the end of the previous session.

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