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Biocon Block Deal: Mylan To Fully Exit Via Rs 3,500-Crore Stake Sale

Mylan to sell entire 5.64% stake at an 8% discount through a Rs 3,500-crore block deal.

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Biocon Block Deal: Mylan To Fully Exit Via Rs 3,500-Crore Stake Sale
Biocon shares are likely to remain under the spotlight when trading resumes on July 14.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

Biocon Ltd. is expected to remain in focus on Monday after its long-time shareholder Mylan Inc. launched a block deal to fully exit its investment in the company through the sale of its entire 5.64% stake.

According to sources, Mylan is offering around 9.2 crore shares in Biocon via a block deal scheduled for July 14. 

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The transaction is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 3,500 crore. The floor price for the share sale has been set at Rs 378.5 apiece, representing an 8% discount to the current market price.

The discounted pricing is likely aimed at attracting institutional investors for the large secondary market transaction.

Shareholding data available on the BSE showed that Mylan owned about 9.2 crore shares, or 5.64% of Biocon's equity, as of June 29.

The proposed block deal will mark Mylan's complete exit from the biotechnology major, ending its long-standing shareholding in the company.

Large block deals of this nature are closely watched by market participants as they can influence near-term stock performance and signal shifts in the shareholder base. 

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While such transactions often exert temporary pressure on the stock due to the discounted pricing, they also create an opportunity for new institutional investors to build sizable positions.

The deal comes amid continued investor interest in India's pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, with Biocon remaining one of the country's leading biopharmaceutical companies. 

Market participants will closely monitor the execution of the transaction and the identity of the buyers once the block deal is completed.

Biocon shares are likely to remain under the spotlight when trading resumes on July 14.

Biocon's shares on Monday settled at Rs 410.55 apiece on the BSE, down 1.89% as against the previous day's close. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex settled marginally higher with 0.06% gains.

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