BSNL Posts 10% Jump In Revenue From Operations For Q1 FY27, ARPU Increases To Rs 102.7 From Rs 100

State-run BSNL has provisionally posted around a 10% increase in revenue from operations in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

While speaking to the media after the review meeting of BSNL for the first quarter of the current fiscal, Scindia said that BSNL's enterprise business segment and consumer mobility have shown growth while the consumer fixed access segment has remained almost flat.

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"As far as our total revenue is concerned, directly from business operations, we have posted close to about a 10% increase in revenue over last year. Last year, we closed Q1 at Rs 4,017 crores. This year, we have closed Q1 at Rs 4,418 crores. So there's a delta of Rs 401 crore, an increase," Scindia said.

He said BSNL's ARPU (average revenue per user) has provisionally increased from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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