US To Get Reimbursed At 20% Of All Cargo Shipped After Hormuz Takeover, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump stated that the US will claim a "reimbursement" via 20% of the cargo of the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for "guarding" it, according to a statement to a post on his social media website 'Truth Social' on Monday.

He further stated that Iran's ships and customers will be prohibited from entering or leaving Hormuz, stating that the US was "reinstating the Iranian blockade."

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. (sic)," he stated in his post.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. (sic)," he said.

Trump said that the US would henceforth be known as 'The Guardian Of The Hormuz Strait'. He claimed that this 20% reimbursement that the country will claim from the cargo of the ships that pass through the Strait was a "matter of fairness". The US President further stated that the process of formation for this aforementioned arrangement will "begin immediately".

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says US To Take Over Hormuz, To Get Reimbursed By 20%

Trump had earlier stated that the US is taking over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement to Fox News. He added that Iran had "nothing", while calling Iranian leaders "professional negotiators." He had also said that the US is going to "get paid" for guarding the Strait.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that the advisor to the Supreme Leader Mohammad Mokhber made a statement saying that the country will not be forced to pay its 'enemy' US for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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