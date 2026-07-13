Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses OUT: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the OMR Sheet and recorded responses of Re NEET 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in on July 13, 2026. The login details required to download the NEET OMR response sheets are application number and password

Candidates will be able to access and download their result by logging in using their application number and password.

NTA has extended the facility for candidates to submit their bank account details for the NEET 2026 fee refund till July 14.

Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet has been made available here -> Direct Link

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Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet or Result link displayed with the text - Display of Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: View and download the OMR sheet, scorecard and final answer key.

Step 5: Save a copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

Once the OMR sheets have been published and all queries are evaluated, the NTA will compile the definitive answer key. The Re-NEET UG 2026 outcome will be announced based on this conclusive answer key. NTA stated that only OMR responses can be challenged at this stage - the Answer Key challenge window is already closed.

Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: Answer Key Challenge Window

NTA stated that the window to challenge the answer key will be closed at 11 a.m. on July 15.

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The final answer key, OMR sheet and scorecard will help candidates verify their performance before the counselling process begins. Candidates should rely only on official updates released by NTA regarding the declaration of the result and other admission-related announcements.

The NTA had launched the provisional answer key dispute period. Applicants may submit their challenges to the answer key from June 25 to June 28 by paying a processing

charge of Rs 200 for each question. The NTA has stated that the fee will be reimbursed if the committee of experts validates the objection.

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