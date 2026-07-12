Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download ARO-Wise Merit List

The Indian Army on July 12 announced the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination between June 1 and June 16 can now check their qualifying status by downloading the Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise merit list PDFs from the official recruitment website.

The merit lists have been released by several Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) across the country. Candidates whose names or roll numbers appear on the merit list will advance to the next stage of the recruitment process.

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How To Check Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026

Visit the official Indian Army recruitment website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Open the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 section on the homepage.

Select the relevant Army Recruitment Office (ARO) or region.

Download the merit list PDF.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number or name.

If your details appear in the list, download and save the PDF for future reference.

Result Link

Details Mentioned On The Agniveer CEE Merit List

Candidates should verify the following details on the merit list:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Applied post/trade

Army Recruitment Office (ARO)

Category

Selection status

Instructions for the next stage of the recruitment process

Candidates should immediately contact the concerned Army Recruitment Office if they find any discrepancy in the merit list.

What Happens After The Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the next stages of the selection process, which include:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

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The ARO-wise results have been released for several states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

The recruitment drive covers multiple categories, including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Technical, Tradesman, Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant.

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