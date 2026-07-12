Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10: Film Holds Steady In Second Weekend — Check Earnings

Alpha continued its theatrical run on Day 10 (second Sunday), collecting Rs 1.20 crore (live) at the Indian box office. With the latest figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 52.55 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 62.62 crore. The final Day 10 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 1,661 shows nationwide on its second Sunday.

Day-Wise Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.50 crore on Thursday, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 47.45 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on the second Friday and Rs 2.25 crore on the second Saturday. On Day 10, it has collected Rs 1.20 crore (live) so far.

ALSO READ | House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Day 10 Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 19 per cent on Day 10.

Among major markets, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 76 per cent, followed by Pune (27.5 per cent), Jaipur (26.5 per cent) and Lucknow (24.5 per cent). Chandigarh recorded 20.5 per cent, while Kolkata registered 18.5 per cent. Mumbai reported 18 per cent, followed by the National Capital Region (17 per cent) and Hyderabad (17 per cent).

Ahmedabad and Bengaluru each recorded 16.5 per cent occupancy, while Bhopal stood at 11 per cent and Surat at 10 per cent.

Current Box Office Total

As per Sacnilk, Alpha has collected Rs 52.55 crore in India net after 10 days, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 62.62 crore. The Day 10 figures remain live, and the final box office collection for the day will be updated after all shows conclude.

ALSO READ | Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Massive Jump Worldwide; Mints This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.