House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After three action-packed episodes, House of the Dragon Season 3 is heading into another crucial chapter. With Rhaenyra facing growing pressure as queen and the Greens striking back, Episode 4 is expected to push the Targaryen civil war into an even more dangerous phase.

Quick Recap: Episodes 1-3

Season 3 opened with the Battle of the Gullet, where the Triarchy attacked Corlys Velaryon's fleet. Jacaerys Velaryon and Baela Targaryen joined the battle on dragonback, while Rhaena Targaryen claimed the wild dragon Sheepstealer, throwing the fight into chaos. Jace was killed after Vermax crashed into the sea, dealing a huge blow to Team Black. Alyn killed Admiral Lohar, while Corlys' fate remained uncertain.

Episode 2 focused on the aftermath of the battle. Rhaenyra took control of King's Landing but struggled with Jace's death as she tried to establish her rule, while tensions within Team Black continued to grow.

In Episode 3, Rhaenyra Triumphant, Rhaenyra faced an empty treasury, food shortages and unrest across the capital. She refused Corlys Velaryon's request to legitimize Addam and Alyn, redistributed food to the smallfolk and angered the nobles with a roasted rat banquet. Meanwhile, Daemon was tricked by Lord Ormund Hightower, who handed over a fake Daeron Targaryen while secretly capturing Tumbleton, proving the Greens were still a powerful threat.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations: The Pitt Leads With 25 Nods, Hacks Makes History — Full List Of Major Categories

What To Expect From Episode 4?

Episode 4 is expected to deal with the fallout from Ormund Hightower's deception and the capture of Tumbleton, forcing Rhaenyra to decide how to respond without harming innocent civilians. It may also explore growing tensions with House Velaryon, as Corlys and Alyn share an important conversation and cracks within Team Black deepen.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood - Out Now

Episode 2: Queen's Landing - Out Now

Episode 3: Rhaenyra Triumphant - Out Now

Episode 4: July 13

Episode 5 : July 20

Episode 6: July 27

Episode 7: August 3

Episode 8: August 10

Cast, Crew

Several key cast members have returned, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

When, Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the fourth episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on July 13 at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey X Reviews: Christopher Nolan's Epic Hailed As 'A Filmmaking Feast'; Cast, IMAX Visuals Praised

Watch The Episode Preview Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.