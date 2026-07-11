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LTM Q1 Results: Net Profit Grows 5.3%, Meets D-Street Expectations

In the preceding quarter, LTM reported a net profit of Rs 1,392 crore.

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LTM Q1 Results: Net Profit Grows 5.3%, Meets D-Street Expectations
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IT giant LTM Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 rose 5.3% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. 

The company's consolidated bottom-line came in at Rs 1,466 crore, meeting analysts' estimates of Rs 1,432 crore. In the preceding quarter, LTM reported a net profit of Rs 1,392 crore. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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